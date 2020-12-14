UP Man Crushes Youth Under Inder Tractor Over Personal Enmity: Cop

A man allegedly ran his tractor over a 21-year-old youth of his village in Hamirpur.

A man allegedly ran his tractor over a 21-year-old youth of his village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh and trampled him to death out of old enmity, police said on Sunday.

Dheer Singh allegedly ran his tractor over Amit on Saturday on Seeing him coming on a motorcycle on the road on which he was driving the tractor, police official Vinod Kumar.

Vinod Kumar said seeing the tractor coming from the opposite direction, Amit stopped his motorcycle on the edge of the road to let the heavy vehicle pass by but Singh deliberately ran his vehicle over him, trampling him under its wheels, said the official.

Amit died on the spot, the official added.

During the preliminary probe into the matter, it was found that Amit had an argument with Singh a few days back over some old dispute.

A case has been registered against Dheer Singh, and his tractor has been seized, the official said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused who is on a run.