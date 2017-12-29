3 Killed On Delhi-Lucknow National Highway Due To Dense Fog, Low Visibility

The accident took place last night near Zed village where heavy fog had hit visibility, senior police officer said.

All India | | Updated: December 29, 2017 12:43 IST
The accident on the national highway has claimed 3 lives (representational)

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh:  Three persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary mini-truck on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway amid heavy fog, police said. 

The accident took place near Zed village last night, killing three persons including two women on the spot, senior police officer Joginder Kumar said. 

Efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased - all in the age group of 25 to 40 years, the officer said. 

Heavy fog last night had hit visibility and appears to be the cause of accident, police said.

