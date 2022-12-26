Dense Fog Covers Punjab, Haryana As Mercury Drops To 2.4 Degrees Celsius

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Narnaul being recorded the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar also recorded piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius.

