Denied Ambulance, UP Man Carries Son's Body On Shoulders For 2 km In Rain

The man could not bear the cost that the hospital asked him for the ambulance

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj carried his 15-year-old son's body on his shoulders for more than two kilometres in the rain after he could not get an ambulance from the hospital where he died.

A video of one Bajrangi Yadav carrying his son's body on his shoulders in MG road area surfaced on social media earlier in the week.

Mr Yadav said that Shubham, his son, got an electric shock after which he was taken to a government hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday.

He said that when he contacted the hospital staff for an ambulance, they asked for a sum, which he could not provide.

Mr Yadav then left for home with his son's body on his shoulders and walked from the hospital to the 'new bridge' some two kilometres away.

Some army personnel there helped him get an ambulance in which he brought his son's body to his village.

The District Magistrate could not be reached for a comment on the incident as his mobile was found switched off.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant on Wednesday said that a high level inquiry will be conducted in the matter and those found guilty will be punished.