Deliver Or Quit, Says Rahul Gandhi In Tweet Attack On PM Modi

Highlights Rahul Gandhi criticises government on job creation, prices BJP hits back, speaks about corruption during previous UPA regime Economic issues have been the thrust of Congress campaign

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has continued his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's economic policies. On Sunday, Mr Gandhi used social media to target the PM Modi, telling him to stop his "hollow speeches", start delivering or quit.Referring to a news report that the government had hiked price of subsidised cooking gas cylinders for the 19th time in 16 months, Mr Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi on twitter: "Expensive gas, expensive ration, stop making hollow speeches! Control prices, give jobs else quit the throne".The BJP, however, did not let Mr Gandhi's attack go unchallenged. Responding to Mr Gandhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted about the "rampant corruption" when the Congress was in power. "There were no jobs, no ration. Does the Shehzada (prince) deserve the throne," he asked.Mr Gandhi's tweet was in line with the Congress throwing punches at the government's economic policies, the centrepiece of the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.Over the past few days, he has accused PM Modi and his government of failing to create jobs for the youth and "killing" the economy and small businesses with his two decisions; demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.He has variously compared the twin measures to "two quick shots to the chest" that commandos in hostage situation fire to ensure that their terrorist target is down and the two torpedos that have sunk the economy.Congress' strategists have indicated the focus on economic and demographic issues was an attempt to skew his party towards the youth, a pattern reinforced in Gujarat by managing to loosely corral three youth caste leaders in a state where nearly 65 per cent of the population is under 35.