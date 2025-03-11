Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delimitation Will Increase Seats Even In Tamil Nadu, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said, "I believe that delimitation should proceed as planned. If MK Stalin has any objections, he is free to raise them."

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delimitation Will Increase Seats Even In Tamil Nadu, Says Rajnath Singh
"The claim that only North India will benefit is not justified," said Rajnath Singh (File)
New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sought to allay concerns raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise in 2026, asserting that the process will lead to an increase in seats across all states, including Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to IANS, Rajnath Singh said, "I believe that delimitation should proceed as planned. If MK Stalin has any objections, he is free to raise them. The relevant authorities will deliberate on the matter, and the judiciary will have the final say."

"People should rest assured that, whether for the Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha, the number of seats will naturally increase after delimitation in every state. I firmly believe that Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala will also see an increase. The claim that only North India will benefit is not justified," he further told IANS.

Rajnath Singh's remarks came a day after CM Stalin wrote to seven Chief Ministers, urging them to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, which he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

"We are forming a Joint Action Committee to ensure that our states are not silenced. Let us stand together -- not as separate political entities, but as protectors of our people's future," Stalin emphasized in his letter.

Earlier Stalin had described delimitation as a looming threat to the southern states. In a lighter vein, he has even suggested that Tamil Nadu's residents have more children to counter the potential reduction in parliamentary seats.

He has often argued that southern states are being penalized for their success in population control and economic management. "We controlled our population, built our economy, and now they want to take our voice away?" he said at a recent public meeting.

At an all-party meeting held a few days ago, Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu must prepare for a major struggle to protect its rights and insisted that the upcoming delimitation should not be based on the 2011 Census.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh News, Rajnath Singh Statement
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now