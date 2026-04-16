Rahul Gandhi's Caution, Trinamool's Request In Key Women Quota Meet: Sources

The Trinamool Congress has expressed its inability to ensure 100% attendance in parliament as the government brings in the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026, drawing criticism, sources have told NDTV.

The Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, held a meeting on Wednesday in Delhi, a day before the government takes up the bills in the extended Budget Session from April 16-18.

The government has said these bills are aimed at expediting the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

Opposition leaders have objected to the delimitation provisions in the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

The amendments also seek to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.

Citing Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress, represented by its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, conveyed that it will be difficult for all its MPs to be present in parliament.

Objecting to Trinamool MP's remarks, Rahul Gandhi said that such a position was unacceptable and that if Opposition MPs abstain from voting, it would be tantamount to supporting the government, the source said.

Rahul Gandhi urged all Opposition parties to be present and vote to defeat the bill.

A non-Congress leader from the alliance, the source said, will discuss the matter with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The DMK, which will go to polls next week, also objected to the Trinamool's stand.

TR Baalu, who represented the DMK, said that all its MPs would attend despite the ongoing election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The bills which will have a significant impact on the composition of parliament and its functioning are being introduced with no public discussion.

There are several implications of these bills. The seats will be decided based on the 2011 Census. An immediate implication is that the relative share of seats in the Lok Sabha for each state will change.

Over the decades, Tamil Nadu and other southern states have successfully implemented population control measures. However, there is growing concern that a fresh delimitation based on current population figures could reduce their share of seats in Parliament. While the Centre says that southern states will not lose their present numbers, Tamil Nadu seeks an assurance that the state's present proportion of seats is safeguarded and not just the exact number.

Such a reduction in proportion to population, political observers warn, could significantly weaken the strength of Tamil Nadu and other southern states in Parliament.

In contrast, several northern states with higher population growth could see a significant increase in representation, raising fears in the south of an imbalance in political power, they say.

