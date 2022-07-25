'Disrespect': Opposition's Complaint On Seating At President's Swearing In

Mallikarjun Charge was seated at a spot "not commensurate with the position he holds", Congress said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was not given a seat at the presidential oath ceremony matching his position as Leader of Opposition, the party complained today in a letter to Rajya Sabha.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted a letter "signed by all opposition parties (including Trinamool)", in which he described it as "deliberate disrespect" to a senior leader.

Mr Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was seated at a spot "not commensurate with the position he holds", said Mr Ramesh.

"We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him," the Congress leader wrote.

Letter submitted to Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by all Opposition Parties (including TMC) just now. pic.twitter.com/tapyVKFS1s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2022

Mr Kharge was seated in the front row but at the extreme left corner of the Central Hall of parliament, where Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as President this morning. BJP chief JP Nadda and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had more prominent seats, the Congress alleged, calling it "deliberate insult by the Home Ministry".

The government has not responded to the charge but officials said Mr Kharge had been seated in the front row, so there was no violation of protocol.