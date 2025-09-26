Delhi's Water Bill Relief Scheme Explained: Who Gets Waiver, How to Apply

In a big relief for lakhs of Delhi households reeling under inflated water bills, the Delhi government on Friday announced a 100% waiver on late payment surcharges for domestic consumers and government establishments.

The scheme will roll out next month, likely around Diwali or Karwa Chauth, and will remain open until March 31, 2026, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said after chairing a Delhi Jal Board meeting.

Eligibility

Domestic consumers and government establishments with pending water bills are eligible.

The waiver applies only to the surcharge (late fee) and not the principal bill amount.

Delhi's unpaid water dues are a staggering Rs 87,589 crore, and Rs 80,463 crore, or 91%, is just surcharge, piled up after years of compounding. Under the domestic category, dues stand at Rs 16,068 crore, of which Rs 11,069 crore is surcharge and the rest is the principall.

"For years, Delhiites have been receiving inflated water bills, sometimes running into lakhs of rupees, not because of water consumption but because of compounding interest at 5% per month," Mr Verma said.

Timeline And Benefits

The scheme will run in two phases:

Till January 31, 2026: 100% waiver on surcharge.

Till March 31, 2026: 70% waiver on surcharge.

"This is the first and final scheme on late payment surcharges waiver... This is about fairness, transparency, and giving Delhiites a clean slate. After March 31, 2026, there will be no such scheme," Mr Verma said, urging citizens to clear their dues by then.

How To Apply

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up awareness and facilitation camps across colonies.

Teams will help consumers calculate pending dues, guide them on eligibility, and assist in bill settlement.

Officials said the outreach will focus on building trust, especially among residents who have long avoided clearing inflated bills.

Reduced Interest Rates

Alongside the waiver, DJB has slashed surcharge rates from 5% to 2% per billing cycle for domestic and government users.

"Previously, a bill of Rs 100 would balloon to Rs 178 in a year with (monthly) compounding interest. Now, under the new rates, it will rise only to Rs 130. This ensures fairness and long-term relief," Mr Verma said.

Big Relief For Unauthorised Colonies

The government has also cut water regularisation fees drastically. For domestic users, this has been reduced from Rs 26,000 to Rs 1,000, and for others from Rs 61,000 to Rs 5,000.

With nearly 1 lakh new water connection applications pending, DJB will also expand its licensed plumber network to over 1,000, aiming to fast-track approvals and plug revenue leaks.