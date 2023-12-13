Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 24.6 Degree Celsius, Air Quality ''Very Poor''

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index was recorded at 378 at 4 pm.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index was recorded at 378 at 4 pm. The humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 100 per cent.

Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to a slightly warmer morning, with the minimum temperature one notch below normal at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days.

The minimum temperature may fall again in the next two days, according to the weather office.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus." The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday with shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 6 degrees Celsius.

