Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Discharged From Hospital After Alleged Suicide Bid

Kanta Prasad had allegedly consumed alcohol and sleeping pills.

South Delhi eatery "Baba ka Dhaba" owner Kanta Prasad has returned home after being discharged from the Safdarjung hospital, police said on Friday.

Kanta Prasad, 81, allegedly attempted suicide on June 17, police had earlier said.

He had consumed alcohol and sleeping pills following which he was admitted to the hospital, police officials had said.

Senior police official Atul Kumar Thakur said Mr Prasad returned home after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday and is currently taking rest at his home.

Kanta Prasad told the police that he was getting calls from various people asking him to apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, said a senior officer.

Kanta Prasad felt depressed and took the extreme step, the senior police officer said, adding that no case has been registered in this matter so far.

"I was discharged on Thursday. I just want Wasan to stay happy and leave us on our own," Kanta Prasad said after coming back home.

However, Gaurav Wasan told PTI that he has no idea who all were calling Kanta Prasad.

"How would I know who was calling him and asking him to apologise to me? When I saw him on the media apologising (to me), I went to meet him. He was saying sorry to me. I felt bad and asked him not to say so as he is elder than me.

"I never blamed him and said anything against him. I have also uploaded a video on my social media handle when I met him last time at his dhaba," Mr Wasan said.

On June 17, the police received information from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad had been admitted there.

The police reached the hospital and collected the MLC (medico-legal case) which mentions intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the cause of unconsciousness.

The statement of Mr Prasad's son, Karan was recorded. He said in the statement that his father consumed alcohol along with sleeping pills.

Kanta Prasad shot into the limelight last year when a video of him tearfully talking about the lack of customers at his eatery and his financial struggle went viral, triggering an outpouring of support in cash and kind from all over the country. The video was shot and uploaded by Gaurav Wasan.

Later, Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against Gaurav Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds raised through donations.

Mr Prasad went on to open a restaurant. However, he faced losses and had to shut it down. Recently, Kanta Prasad returned to his ''dhaba'' and apologised to Wasan. The YouTuber visited Prasad and accepted his apology.