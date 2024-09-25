Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Poor' As Monsoon Season Nears End

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the air quality in the national capital turned "poor" on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's AQI at 9 pm was 204 -- in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the air quality is likely to be in the "moderate" category on Wednesday with a possibility of light rain.

The predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the east/southeast directions with a wind speed of 8 to 12 kmph, it said.

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

