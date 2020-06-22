Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.

Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Max Mueller Marg

New Delhi:

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early morning on Monday.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD On Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25. 

