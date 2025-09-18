Delhi Zoo's Lone African Elephant Dies At 29, Probe Ordered

Shankar, the only African elephant at the Delhi Zoo, has died and an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of death, officials said on Thursday.

Shankar, a 29-year-old male African elephant, died around 8 pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Zoo said that "until September 16, there had been no report of sickness or abnormal behaviour. On the morning of September 17, however, Shankar was reported to have eaten fewer leaves and grasses than usual and had slight loose motion, though he consumed concentrate, fruits and vegetables normally".

The veterinary team of the National Zoological Park (NZP) provided treatment and Shankar was kept under observation by the zoo staff, the statement said.

At around 7.25 pm, Shankar suddenly collapsed in its shed and died despite being given emergency treatment, it said.

The Delhi Zoo also released a press note, saying, "The National Zoological Park, New Delhi, is deeply saddened to inform about the passing of its cherished 29-year-old African elephant, Shankar, on September 17, 2025, at 8 pm." "Shankar was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love. Many members of the zoo community were emotionally attached to him. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by the zoo team, visitors and the entire conservation community," it said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death. Post-mortem is being conducted by experts from IVRI Bareilly. A health advisory committee and a representative of the Union Environment Ministry will be part of the probe.

Shankar, who was a gift to India from Zimbabwe, was a treasured member of the Delhi Zoo for 27 years. The elephant arrived at the zoo in November 1998 and was cherished by the staff for its gentle nature and majestic presence.

Shankar was living alone since 2005, after the death of a female African elephant named Bambai.

Over the years, Shankar suffered recurring health issues linked to musth - a condition in which a bull elephant's testosterone levels rise sharply, causing aggressive and unpredictable behaviour.

During musth episodes, the elephant was often chained to manage its aggression. In 2023, it had to be sedated and restrained after it broke a section of its enclosure wall, injuring itself and a zookeeper.

In 2024, Shankar again went into musth. The animal was chained for extended periods between July and September, reportedly causing chain-burn injuries.

After the news broke in October, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) suspended the membership of the Delhi Zoo, citing concerns over Shankar's treatment.

