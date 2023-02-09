'Only 2 Days Left': Delhi Women's Body Head Seeks Foreign Minister's Nod For US Visit

Swati Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US to attend a conference on February 11.

Ms Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University. The conference will be held on February 11-12.

The theme of the conference is 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.' Earlier, the file was sent to LG VK Saxena, who gave his approval.

"On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon'ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference," MsMaliwal said in a tweet.