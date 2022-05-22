Watch: Water Cans Chained In This Delhi Locality As Crisis Deepens

Delhi water crisis: In Vasant Vihar, People kept their cans chained as while filling those up.

With Delhi's water crisis worsening, desperate scenes came to the fore as people chained their cans together while filling those from water tanks.

The national capital has been facing a water supply shortage with Yamuna River nearly drying up, adding to the issues caused by an immense and record heatwave witnessed this year. Meanwhile, there also has been an official warning of supply disruptions in parts of the city.

In Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar, people were seen keeping their cans chained as they filled those up from tankers.

Though water tankers make routine visit to the area, residents say they are more dependent on a borewell in the locality.

If the water in the tankers finish by our turn comes, quarrel breaks out, news agency ANI quoted Bhanmati, a local, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Wazirabad pond level has dropped to its lowest this year, PTI quoted an official as saying. "Yamuna river is almost dry," said the official.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed yesterday that water supply will be affected in parts of north, north-west, west and south Delhi, and Delhi Cantonment. In these areas, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves, it said.

"Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC (Carrier Lined Canal) towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB (Delhi Sub Branch) & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana," it said in an official statement.

"Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cann. and the command area of Deer Park," it said.

To meet the city's water requirements, the DJB has multiple times written to the Haryana Irrigation department, asking for more water to be released in the Yamuna.

