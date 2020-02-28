On Delhi Violence, US Echoes PM Modi's Call For 'Calm And Normalcy'

PM Modi called for peace and brotherhood in Delhi. (File)

The United States on Thursday said it "echoes" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "calm and normalcy" amid violence in northeast Delhi over controversial citizenship law, which killed at least 38 people and injured over 200 this week.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo PM @NarendraModi's call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said in a tweet.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people were injured in the violence which broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA on Sunday.

PM Modi on Wednesday, in his first remarks, appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and said that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," he tweeted.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he said.

US President Donald Trump, who was in India when clashes broke out, had said he did not discuss the issue with Prime Minister Modi as it is up to India to deal with the violence.

"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I did not discuss (with Prime Minister Modi). That is up to India," President Trump had said.

The US President also appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

"I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," President Trump had said.