Delhi Violence: Tahir Hussain's 2 Employees Key Witnesses Against Him

Two key witnesses in a case of communal violence in north east Delhi in which suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was named as one of the main accused, were employed under him and saw him talking to several persons in a "very secretive" manner before the start of the riots on February 24, a charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in a court has said.

Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana said in their statements to the police that on February 24 they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area.

"In the afternoon, they saw several persons gathered at the ground floor of the house of Tahir Hussain and he was talking with them in a very secretive manner and accused Shah Alam, Irshad, Abid, Arshad Pradhan, Rashid and Shadab were also present there along with other unknown persons," the charge sheet said.

The duo, cited as key witnesses by the police, left after hearing noise of the mob outside and sensing the tension at the office, it said.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police had filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat against Hussain and 14 others last month.

The court will take up the matter for consideration of the charge sheet in August.

According to the charge sheet, the copy of which is made available, another prosecution witness Rajbir Singh Yadav, who was supervising the food preparations for a marriage at a parking lot near Hussain's house stated in his statement that the mob destroyed the food prepared for the wedding of his friend's daughter and accused Riyakat Ali looted Rs 62,000 from him.

Accused Shah Alam was also present with Ali along with several others and Hussain was among the mob indulged in riots, it said.

It further said that another prosecution witness stated that Hussain was present at the rooftop of his house and throwing stones and directing others present alongside him who were also throwing stones and petrol bombs towards the parking.

During the course of investigation, efforts were made to collect the CCTV footage of the incident from the private and government cameras but no videos could be found due to non-availability of any CCTV nearby, the charge sheet said.