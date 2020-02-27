'Opposition Doing Politics': Prakash Javadekar As Delhi Death Toll Climbs

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed a press conference today on Delhi violence

Blame games over the Delhi violence continued today with the BJP accusing the Congress and the AAP of "politicising" the clashes that have consumed parts of Delhi since Sunday afternoon, killing at least 35 people and injuring more than 200.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who yesterday evaded queries about party colleague Kapil Mishra's alleged role in inciting violence, hit out at the opposition today, demanding to know why they were silent on the deaths of a Delhi Police officer and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee during the clashes.

Mr Javadekar also took on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi directly, alleging it was she who, in fact, incited the violence after she called for a "fight to the finish" in December last year.

"BJP is working to restore peace but Congress and AAP are doing politics over violence. We condemn this. Attempts have been made to instigate violence for two months. Sonia Gandhi gave the call for 'fight to the finish' in December," Prakash Javadekar said.

"AAP should have worked for peace. Instead Chief Minister Kejriwal identified riot victims by religion in Assembly. In such a situation, duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace," he added.

Earlier today Mrs Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind and asked him to use his powers to protect "Rajdharma". On Wednesday she took aim at Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding he take responsibility for the violence and resign.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal, who has also been criticised by the Congress for having failed to control the violence, has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace. Addressing the Assembly he read out names and religions of victims, pointing out they were both Hindus nor Muslims.

At least 35 people have been killed and over 200 injured in violent clashes in northeast Delhi

Violence has hit northeast Delhi for five straight days as protesters clash over the controversial citizenship law. Goons armed with iron rods, sticks and guns have rampaged through the streets, committing arson and vandalism and terrifying residents.

Horrific stories and visuals have emerged of injured children, schools and homes being burnt and, in one case, an 85-year-old woman choking to death after her house was set ablaze.

Delhi Police and the Home Ministry, to whom the cops report, have both said the situation is under control, but the violence has not abated and the death toll has climbed steadily since the first day.

In today's press conference Mr Javadekar repeated the claims, saying a probe had been fast-tracked and arrests made. He also claimed peace had been restored within 48 hour of violence breaking out due to Amit Shah's handling, and said calls for his resignation were "shallow politics".

Mr Shah, who has reportedly held multiple meetings to review the situation, has roped in National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Mr Doval walked through affected areas last evening, giving residents his personal guarantee that peace would be restored.