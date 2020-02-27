Congress Invokes Raj Dharma After Meeting President Over Delhi Violence

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi submits memorandum on Delhi violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for "abdicating" his duties and both the centre and Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi had been "mute spectators" to the clashes that had claimed over 32 lives, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said today after meeting the President along with a party delegation.

"We urged the President to use his power to protect Rajdharma," former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, condemning the violence in which over 200 have been injured.

Sonia Gandhi, targeting both the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said: "The centre and the newly-elected Delhi government were mute spectators to the violence."

The Congress has been demanding Amit Shah's resignation over the violence that broke out on Sunday evening in northeast Delhi between groups against and in favour of the controversial citizenship law CAA.

Over four days, the spiraling violence took a communal turn and the police were accused of largely failing to control rioting on the streets, looting, arson and stone-throwing.

"Rashtrapatiji you are given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution of India: to act as the conscience keeper of this Government and to remind it of its Constitutional duty and the pillars of Raj Dharma, by which any just government must abide," the Congress said in its memorandum.

"We call upon you and the Constitutional Office you hold, that the life, liberty and property of the citizens is preserved, secured and protected. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister given the gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation."