Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Number Of Deaths Rise 28, Over 200 Injured; Congress To March To Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi Violence: Several areas in northeast Delhi witnessed large scale violence.

Reports of arson and unrest emerged from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas of the national capital to offer personal guarantees that the government would restore peace. At least 28 have died and over 200 have been injured after four straight days of clashes over the citizen on Wednesday issued a sharp reprimand to Delhi Police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood". A furious Delhi High Court has urged police to file FIRs against those making hateful and inflammatory speeches. The court's observation came after speeches made by four BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and local leader Kapil Mishra (whose rally in northeast Delhi on Sunday afternoon has been accused of inciting violence), were played in open court, prompting Justice S Muralidhar to assert "the court would not allow another 1984 scenario".

Feb 27, 2020 08:58 (IST) "Failure Of Leadership": Bernie Sanders On Trump Response To Delhi Clashes



A day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to the violence in the Indian capital, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Washington accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights. Slamming the US president, Bernie Sanders said Trump's statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership". Asked about incidents of violence during his India visit, the US president had said, "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him (Modi). That''s up to India."

Feb 27, 2020 08:47 (IST) Death Toll Rises to 28



1 more death at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

Feb 27, 2020 08:22 (IST) Fresh violence was reported on Wednesday morning with incidents of arson and stone throwing taking place. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura; the shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road, according to news agency PTI. A flag march was conducted there and in the Khajuri Khas area. Large gatherings in northeast Delhi continue to be banned under Section 144, but appear to have little effect. Police have refused to confirm the issue of "shoot on sight" orders.

Feb 27, 2020 08:22 (IST) Violence in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi demands Amit Shah's Resignation



Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched a broadside at Amit Shah, demanding he take responsibility and resign. Mrs Gandhi also took aim at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing both governments of not taking adequate steps to control the situation when it broke on Sunday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also hit out at the BJP, describing its silence on hate speeches by its leaders as "shameful". South superstar Rajinikanth also lashed out, describing the violence as a result of "intelligence failure".

Feb 27, 2020 08:17 (IST) Delhi clashes: PM appeals for peace



PM Modi, making his first official statement since violence erupted on Sunday, said he had held "an extensive review of the situation (and) police and other agencies are working to ensure peace and normalcy". Calling for calm, he tweeted: "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers to maintain peace and brotherhood. It is important that calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

Feb 27, 2020 08:15 (IST) Delhi violence: Ajit Doval made a second visit to violence-hit areas



NSA Ajit Doval, who has been tasked with restoring law and order in the national capital, made a second visit to violence-hit areas this evening. Mr Doval, who walked with a convoy of police officials in Jafrabad, one of the worst-hit areas, told reporters: "Inshallah, there will be peace here". Shortly before that he was confronted by a young girl who made an emotional appeal for help. "I give you my word," he told her. The decision to rope in Mr Doval has raised eyebrows given Delhi Police reports to Amit Shah.