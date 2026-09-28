Delhi University Suspends 3 Law Students For Harassing College Students

The University of Delhi has suspended three LLB students following an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged stalking and harassment of two women students in Mukherjee Nagar. The students: Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar, have also been barred from entering the university premises.

The three students are accused of harassing two Hindu College students and trying to pull them into a car on the evening of 23 September 2026 in Mukherjee Nagar.

Official notices issued by the Office of the Proctor on 28 September 2026 state that the action has been taken in accordance with Clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922. The clause defines "any practice -- whether verbal or otherwise --derogatory of women" as an act of gross indiscipline.

Each notice records that the suspensions and campus bans were approved by the Competent Authority of the University of Delhi.

The three students are enrolled in the LLB programme at Law Centre-II, Umang Bhawan. University authorities have emphasised that the suspensions take effect immediately and that the students are prohibited from entering any University of Delhi premises until further notice.

On Wednesday, a woman and her friend were allegedly followed by a couple of men travelling in a car, who abused them and tried to drag them into the vehicle.

One of the women -- a first-year Master's student from the Hindu College -- had posted a video on Instagram narrating the incident. The woman said the incident took place around 9:30 pm, when she and her friend were walking near Mukherjee Nagar after visiting the Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park.

A group of men in a white Tata Safari approached them and made comments about the two women.

The harassment began when Naman, who was driving the SUV, told the woman that her T-shirt "looks great". She was wearing a red T-shirt with "Urban Mindset" written on it.

"When we told them not to misbehave and to leave, they began abusing us," she said, adding that the men in the car followed them and tried to pull them into the car.

The men drove away only after the woman's friend took out her phone to record the incident.