After Delhi PG Collapse, Lt Governor Orders Student Housing Audit In A Week

Delhi's paying guest accommodations will face safety checks after the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven innocent lives.

Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered structural audits of all buildings in PG hubs within a week.

The inspections will focus particularly on buildings that appear to have violated height and floor restrictions.

But there is a second concern: What happens to the students if an unsafe PG has to be shut?

The LG has cautioned against "mindless sealing drives", saying such action could leave students without a roof over their heads.

PG Buildings To Face Safety Checks

The five-storey building in Satya Niketan, being used as a boys' PG, collapsed while repair work was underway.

Seven people were killed in the tragedy.

The collapse has put the spotlight on the safety of buildings being used to house students, many of whom depend on private PGs because university hostels have limited capacity.

The Delhi High Court has separately called for a high-level probe into the collapse and directed the MCD to inspect PG hostels, check permissions and verify compliance with building by-laws.

The court has also flagged the shortage of hostel accommodation for students.

Where Will Students Go?

For students living in private PGs, a safety drive could bring another worry.

If a building is found to be unsafe and has to be vacated, students will need another place to stay.

The Delhi government is trying to address that problem along with the safety checks.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood will head a committee to review institutional PG guidelines and explore alternative accommodation for students through universities, the MCD and the DDA.

The committee will also examine whether vacant and unutilised DDA and MCD buildings, along with DDA housing stock, can be used to provide accommodation to students.

More Hostels, But A Long-Term Solution

The government is also looking at ways to make it easier for universities to add hostel capacity.

The LG has directed the DDA and the Land & Development Office to support universities with no-objection certificates, approvals and increased floor area ratio, or FAR, for constructing new hostels.

The aim is to address the wider gap between the demand for student accommodation in Delhi and the available hostel space.

The committee headed by Mr Sood has been asked to prepare a mid- and long-term plan to augment and enhance hostel accommodation at the earliest.

DU May Help Students

Delhi University is also looking at what could happen to students affected by action against unsafe or illegal PGs.

Sources said the university is considering providing necessary assistance to students who may require accommodation if action is taken against such buildings in the future.

A permanent solution, however, will take time.

Sources said DU will work with the Delhi government on a longer-term plan for student accommodation.

That could include expanding hostel capacity as well as finding other options for students who cannot get a university hostel room.

No Blanket Sealing Drive

The LG has cautioned that indiscriminate sealing could leave students without a place to stay.

At the same time, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mr Sood have stressed that building safety is the prime concern.

The MCD has been asked to take stringent action against ongoing illegal construction and prevent further violations.

The focus, officials said, is therefore on identifying unsafe and unauthorised buildings while also planning for students who could be affected.

Officials To Reach Out To Students

The government is also trying to find out how many students are living in private PGs and where they are staying.

A committee comprising the district magistrate, deputy commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of the MCD was constituted in June to proactively reach out to students living in PG accommodation.

The committee will hear their problems and grievances and prepare a comprehensive database of students staying in private PGs.

That information could prove important during the safety checks.

If a building has to be vacated, authorities would have a clearer idea of how many students could be affected and where they may need help.

Plan For Future Emergencies

The government has also ordered an immediate strengthening of the disaster response mechanism.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority control room is to be made operational immediately, with contact numbers available for emergencies.

It will monitor rescue operations, coordinate health and treatment support in hospitals, issue authentic media updates and help coordinate with the relatives of victims during a disaster.

The move comes as authorities review the response to the Satya Niketan collapse.

Delhi's Hostel Shortage

The problem goes beyond the safety of individual buildings.

Delhi has a large student population but limited institutional hostel space, forcing many students to depend on private accommodation around university campuses.

Delhi University has more than seven lakh students across its regular, professional and open-learning programmes while the university's hostel capacity is approximately at around 7,000 to 8,000 rooms.

That means only a small fraction of students can get university hostel accommodation.

For the rest, private PGs and rented rooms are often the most accessible option.

Thus, government is now also looking at ways to create more accommodation for students.