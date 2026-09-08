Delhi Buildings Over 50 Years Old To Face Safety Audits: Minister

Buildings more than 50 years old under the Delhi Development Authority could soon face safety audits at regular intervals, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today, a day after seven people were killed in a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan.

Manohar Lal Khattar said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is considering a plan to conduct safety audits of all DDA buildings that are more than 50 years old.

He also said audits could be carried out at intervals of 10 years, five years and three years.

"I am deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred yesterday at Satya Niketan in Delhi," Khattar said.

He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should also take action at its level to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The proposal comes after a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people and trapping several others under the debris. Twelve people were rescued during the operation.

The building was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation. Preliminary information suggested that repair work was being carried out in the basement when the structure collapsed. Water accumulation in the basement and the repair work have emerged as possible factors, though the exact cause is still being investigated.

The collapse triggered a major rescue operation that continued for hours. The MCD later suspended five officials, including the South Zone deputy commissioner and engineering officials, over the incident.

The owner of the building was also arrested in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, according to police.

Audits Every 3, 5 And 10 Years

Khattar's proposal goes beyond the immediate action following the Satya Niketan collapse.

He said the government is considering a system under which older DDA buildings would undergo safety audits periodically rather than being inspected only after a safety concern emerges.

Buildings over 50 years old could be brought under the proposed audit programme, with checks planned at intervals of 10, five and three years.

The objective, the minister said, is to ensure that safety concerns in ageing structures are identified before they become serious.

50-Year Safety Check, Then A Redevelopment Fund

The minister also outlined a plan for buildings that the DDA will construct in the future.

Under the proposal, these buildings would undergo a safety audit after completing 50 years.

A redevelopment fund, similar to an annual maintenance fund, is also being considered. Stakeholders would contribute to the fund, which could then be used to plan reconstruction before buildings become dilapidated.

Mr Khattar said this would allow reconstruction to be planned in advance rather than waiting for a building to reach a dangerous condition.

The proposal puts the focus on the entire life cycle of a building, from construction and maintenance to safety checks and eventual redevelopment.

Satya Niketan Collapse Puts Old Buildings Under Scanner

The Satya Niketan collapse has once again raised questions about the safety of old buildings in Delhi, particularly those being used as student accommodation and paying guest facilities.

The area around South Campus has a large student population and several PG accommodations. The incident has therefore also brought spotlight on structural safety, building alterations and the monitoring of older properties.

For the government, the immediate challenge will be to determine how quickly existing old buildings can be assessed and what action should follow when an audit identifies structural risks.