Out For Morning Walk, Delhi Congress Leader Hit By Vehicle, Dies

A Delhi Congress unit leader, who had gone for the morning walk, died after he was hit by a rash and recklessly driven car in Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday, police said.

The leader was identified as Hari Kishan Jindal (62), a resident of Prashant Vihar.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav and senior leaders have expressed deep shock and offered condolences at the sudden demise of former District Congress Committee President Jindal.

Devender Yadav said that Delhi Congress has lost a strong and dedicated leader in the demise of Mr Jindal.

The former MCD councillor, Jindal, who also fought from the Wazirabad legislative assembly, was associated with the Congress for several decades.

A senior police official said that on Tuesday at 6:36 a.m., a Police Control Room (PCR) received a call regarding an accident by a car in Sector-14, Rohini at Prashant Vihar police station.

"The local police immediately reached the spot and came to know that Jindal had been shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said the official.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and during investigation, the offending vehicle has been identified.

"Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the offender," the official added.





