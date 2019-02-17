Delhi Tutor Sexually Assaults 14-year-old Boy At His Home

The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.

Updated: February 17, 2019 20:51 IST
The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said.(Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tutor at his home in east Delhi following which the accused was arrested, police said today.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.

The boy's parents were not at home at the time of incident, senior police officer Meghna Yadav said.

He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached police station, she said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.

The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said. 

