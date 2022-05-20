Delhi Traffic Police Apologies To Man Wrongly Challaned, Internet Says 'This Made My Day'

A Delhi Traffic Police official hands over a red rose to the man who was wrongly challaned.

The Delhi Traffic Police has apologised to a man who was fined for not wearing a helmet while driving a car. The traffic police said in a tweet that it happened “inadvertently due to a technical glitch”.

Irked over the e-challan, videos on social media showed the man driving his car while wearing a helmet.

“An e-challan was erroneously issued to an individual driving a car, for not wearing helmet. It happened inadvertently due to a technical glitch, which has now been rectified. Adoption of state of the art technology has ensured that such errors are minimised,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

It happened inadvertently due to a technical glitch, which has now been rectified. Adoption of state of the art technology has ensured that such errors are minimised.@DelhiPolice — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 20, 2022

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the individual,” it said in another tweet which showed a traffic policeman handing a red rose to the man who has not been identified.

The man was penalised under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Twitter users liked the traffic police's gesture, hoping that it will give inspiration to others.

“On the ground scope for further improvement is always there but certainly,dear @dtptraffic & @DelhiPolice both are quite active & responsive on @Twitter,this regular public police interaction is an extremely useful practice,hope others are inspired,” tweeted a user.

“This made my day,” another user said in reply to Delhi Traffic Police's tweet.

This is not the first time that such a goof-up has happened. Last month, Kerala Traffic Police fined a car owner ₹ 500 for not wearing a helmet properly, according to news agency PTI.

The challan sent to Ajith A was for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective head gear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)", the report further said.