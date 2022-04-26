In Goof Up, Kerala Traffic Police Fine Car Owner For Wearing Helmet Wrong

The goof up seems to have occurred during the registration of the motorbike. (Representational)

In an apparent goof up by the Kerala Traffic Police, a car owner has been fined Rs 500 by it for not wearing a helmet properly -- an amusing incident but a problem for the person affected as he now has to approach the authorities to get the error corrected.

Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of Rs 500 from the Kerala Traffic Police for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective head gear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)".

This is what the challan dated December 7, 2021 stated and as proof of the same, the challan shows two people riding a bike with the pillion rider not wearing a helmet.

At the same time, the challan also indicates that the vehicle class as 'motor car' and the registration number is that of Ajith's car -- KL21D9877.

The goof up seems to have occurred as the registration of the motorbike, image of which is attached to the challan, appears to be KL21D9811.

Ajith, however, told media that he has decided to file a complaint with the Motor Vehicles Department to address the issue.

When contacted, police said it could be the result of a clerical or typographical error when the registration number was being entered in the system.

