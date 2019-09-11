Kerala Government Says Will Consider Slashing Traffic Fines

On Tuesday, Gujarat announced drastic reduction in traffic fines. (File)

A day after Gujarat announced drastic reduction in traffic fines, the Kerala government said that it is examining how the increased penalties can be brought down,

Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran said today that directions have been issued to the officials in this regard. "Transport Secretary KR Jyothilal has been asked to see what can be done. He will submit his report on September 16, after which the State government will take the call," he said.

Like in several other parts of the country, there were widespread protests in Kerala against the massive hike in traffic fines.

Today, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the recent hike in traffic fines, describing it as a deterrent which will promote road safety and avert accidents.

The higher fines are meant to save lives rather than augment revenue, he said, adding that the states can decide to lower the fines imposed in their jurisdiction.

