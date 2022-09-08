Photo Shows Electric Scooter Owner Fined For Not Having Valid Pollution Certificate In Kerala

The photo of the e-challan is going viral.

In a bizarre incident, an electric scooter owner has been fined by the Kerala Traffic Police for not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The photos of the vehicle and the e-challan issued by the traffic police have surfaced on Facebook and other social media platforms. The photo of the challan shows it was issued on September 6 (Tuesday) in Neelanchery, in Kerala's Malappuram district. Users have appealed to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to look into the issue.

Cartoq said in a report that the scooter was Ather 450X. It was first launched by the Bengaluru-based company in 2018 and its third generation entered the market in July this year.

The photo, which is now gaining traction on social media, further shows the challan amount is Rs 250. The receipt also mentions Section 213(5)(e) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This is not the first time that such a bizarre challan has been reported. In July, a man in Kerala was fined for riding his motorcycle without sufficient fuel with passengers.

The image of the e-challan sent by of Kerala Traffic Police was posted by the man on his Facebook page from where it went viral.

The man was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle when the challan was issued and the amount was Rs 250.

Then, a car owner in Uttar Pradesh received a challan for not wearing a helmet while driving the vehicle. To express his anger, he started wearing the helmet regularly while driving the vehicle.

The Ather scooter is powered by a 5.4 kW brushless electric motor, and a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The scooter can accelerate from zero to 40 km/hour in 3.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 80 km/hour and can go upto 75 km in one charge.