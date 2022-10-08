Delhi To Host First 'Slum Festival' On October 10

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the chief guest at the event. (Representational)

The Delhi government will host the city's first "slum festival" on the occasion of World Homeless Day on October 10, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The festival will witness week-long celebrations by the DUSIB towards "sensitising the public about homelessness", they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the chief guest at the event.

Activities such as medical camps, yoga, meditation classes, a special drive on cleanliness, tidiness and tree plantation will be conducted across all the DUSIB shelters and basti vikas kendras for a week.

Camps in collaboration with the departments concerned for issuing Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards will also be organised.

Clothes, blankets, medicines and nutritious food will be distributed among homeless people during the event.

"World Homeless Day has been providing an opportunity for educating people about the issues of the homeless, identifying alternatives for policy-makers and measures which could be taken by individuals as well as at non-governmental levels in a collaborative manner for the improvement of the situation," the DUSIB said.

Separately, Delhi's first "Slum Festival" will also be conducted on October 10 at the night shelter complex at Sarai Kale Khan.

"The event at Sarai Kale Khan will include a wall of fame for recognising academic achievements and talents of slum residents, puppet shows, skit shows, games, dances, live music and screening of movies on slums and homelessness," the statement said.

