Delhi To Construct Foot Over Bridges At Accident-Prone Crossings For Safety

For thousands of pedestrians in Delhi, crossing a busy road often means waiting endlessly for a break in traffic or taking a risky dash across speeding vehicles. The Delhi government is now set to change that at several high-risk junctions across the city.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has approved the construction of multiple foot overbridges (FOBs) at some of Delhi's most accident-prone and high-footfall locations, a move aimed at making daily road crossings safer and more predictable.

High-Risk Crossings Identified After Traffic Studies

According to officials, the locations were identified after traffic studies and on-ground assessments highlighted frequent accidents, heavy pedestrian movement and unsafe crossings.

Eight foot overbridges have been cleared across the capital, covering some of its busiest stretches.

Where New Foot Overbridges Will Be Constructed

The approved sites include Madhuban Chowk on Vikas Marg-Patparganj Road, the Welcome cut on GT Road, Shahbad Dairy on the Badli-Bawana Road, Ber Sarai Market on Vedant Deshika Marg, Katwaria Sarai near LBS Sanskriti Vidyapeeth, Okhla Sabzi Mandi on Captain Gaur Marg, the Jeevan Park bus stand in Janakpuri, and Lal Singh Chowk near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Officials said these areas see lakhs of pedestrians every day, including office-goers, students, patients and market visitors.

Announcing the decision, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the projects were aimed at addressing everyday safety concerns on Delhi's roads. He said, 'No one should risk life while crossing roads.'

"Delhi's growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These foot overbridges are being built exactly where safety concerns are highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians," he said.

Construction To Begin By February 2026

The government has fixed timelines for the projects, with construction expected to begin by February 2026.

"We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction will begin by February 2026 and projects will be completed within the defined timeframe. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable," the minister said.

To prevent bottlenecks, officials said all concerned departments have been instructed to coordinate closely on site preparation, utility shifting and approvals so that work progresses simultaneously rather than in stages.

PWD To Monitor Quality And Progress

PWD will closely track the progress of the foot overbridges, with regular reviews on timelines and construction quality. Other pedestrian infrastructure projects across Delhi will also be monitored to maintain momentum.

Relief Expected For Daily Commuters

With lakhs of people crossing Delhi's arterial roads every day, often amid fast-moving traffic, officials said the new foot overbridges are expected to reduce risky mid-road crossings, improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic flow on busy stretches.

