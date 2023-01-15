Chopped Body Into 8 Pieces, Sent Video To Pak Handler: Cops On Delhi Terror Suspects

They chopped the body into eight pieces, police sources said.

The dismembered body found in North Delhi today based on the confession of two arrested terror-suspects in north Delhi was of a 21-year-old man who was allegedly a drug addict, police sources said today. He was identified by a trishul (trident) tattoo on his hand.

The two accused -- Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad -- had befriended the victim, took him from Adarsh Nagar to Naushad's house in Bhalswa Dairy on December 14-15, killed him, and chopped his body into eight pieces, police sources said. They recorded a 37-second video of the murder and sent it to a man named Sohail who is allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. Rs 2 lakh was sent to Naushad's bank account for the murder, through his brother-in-law in Qatar.

Investigating agencies are also probing a conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in this gruesome crime.

Naushad is a terrorist, and he has been in jail for a long time in several cases like murder, and extortion, police sources said, adding that he was associated with terrorist group Harkat ul-Ansar.

In jail, he met Arif Mohammad, an accused in the Red Fort attack, and Sohail, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. Sohail went to Pakistan in 2018, and Naushad was in touch with Sohail after coming getting out of jail in April 2022, sources said.

Naushad was tasked by Sohail to kill influential Hindus, while the second accused, Jagjit Singh, was asked to propagate Sikh separatist group Khalistan's activities in India, sources said.

Jagjit was allegedly in contact with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla.

Three pistols, 22 cartridges, and two hand grenades have been recovered from the accused, police said.

The accused were living in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes took place in 2020, but the intelligence agencies had no clue about it, sources said.

Questions are now being raised about how the Delhi police had no information on the accused living in riot-hit areas. It's also being linked to the Israel Embassy terror incident, for which no clue has been found so far, and explosive RDX found in Ghazipur and Seemapuri in Delhi, which are also still unsolved.

Delhi Police had on Saturday found a dismembered body in North Delhi based on the information provided by the two accused.

"Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested the two men from the Bhalswa Dairy area on suspicion of terror links.

The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital.