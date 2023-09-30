Search For ISIS Terrorists In Delhi, Anti-Terror Agency Announces Rs 3 Lakh Reward

NIA began its search operation after a Delhi connection came to the fore.

The anti-terror agency is on alert over ISIS terrorists roaming in Delhi. A massive search operation is on and Rs 3 lakh reward has been announced on each of them.

The three terrorists at large have been identified as Md Shahnawaz Safiuzzama Alam alias Abdullah, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh, in the 'Pune ISIS module case'.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), a central body that probes terror cases, began its search operation after a Delhi connection came to the fore.

Pune police and the NIA had earlier raided areas in central Delhi in this connection, but did not get any evidence.

Intelligence agencies are also in loop in the search operation.