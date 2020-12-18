Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi, Mercury Drops To 4.4 Degree Celsius

Delhi witnessed yet another "severe cold" day on Friday.

Delhi witnessed yet another "severe cold" day on Friday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.4 degree celsius in the city-state, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"Minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung area which is 3 degrees lower than normal temperature. While maximum temperature is 7 degrees lower in Delhi. Cold day conditions to continue today and tomorrow," senior weather department official Anand Sharma said.

The capital's Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the Palam weather station registered a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal, while a "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Earlier, the weather department had forecast a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital for today.

"No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over Northwest India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3degC in minimum temperatures & 5-6degC in maximum temperatures during subsequent 3 days," the weather department sazid in a tweet.