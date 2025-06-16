Delhi, South Korea Discuss Clean Energy, Air Quality Projects

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met a senior delegation from the South Korea's Environmental Industry Association (KEIA) at the Delhi Secretariat to explore green industry cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focussed on potential projects under Seoul's Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme to support Delhi's ambitious green goals.

The delegation comprised Park Jeong Wook, Deputy Director, International Cooperation Bureau - Global Green Project Team; Choi Jina, Secretary General, KEIA; and Im Su Hyun from KEIA's Planning & Coordination Team.

Key Discussions In The Meeting

Exploring joint pilot projects for effective monitoring and improving air quality in the capital

During the meeting, KEIA presented a detailed catalogue of Korean environmental technologies spanning hydrogen energy, upcycling, pollution control systems, and digital environmental management. The delegation expressed readiness to work with the Delhi government on pilot projects and joint knowledge-sharing platforms.

The delegation also expressed the intent to work with government departments and agencies on technology pilot projects, public awareness programmes, and technical assistance under their global ODA platform.

"We are particularly encouraged by KEIA's willingness to collaborate on research partnerships and knowledge sharing. Their model of government-industry-academia synergy aligns well with Delhi's integrated approach toward green governance and can significantly help us in monitoring and improving Delhi's air quality," Mr Sirsa said.

Korea-India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi

Both sides discussed the potential for organising a Korea-India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi - a platform that would bring together Korean technology providers, Indian urban bodies, and global experts to drive joint environmental solutions.

Mr Sirsa said, "Delhi is actively implementing Asia's most forward-looking environmental action plan. Our efforts are focused on reducing industrial emissions, strengthening circular economy models, and building climate-resilient infrastructure. This interaction with KEIA opens a window to bring proven Korean green technologies to India's capital. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to making Delhi a model for sustainable urban development in the Global South."

This engagement marks a key milestone in Delhi's growing portfolio of international partnerships that can play a pivotal role in improving air quality, reducing industrial pollution, and fostering climate resilience.