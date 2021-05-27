Six-Member Panel To Assess Covid Deaths In Delhi Due To Oxygen Scarcity

12 patients died at Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage earlier this month (File)

The Delhi government has formed a six-member committee to assess cases of patients who died due to lack of oxygen recently in the national capital for grant of compensation, an official order said on Thursday.

According to the order, the committee will check whether the oxygen was being used properly at the hospitals as per the norms.

Earlier this month, 12 patients at Delhi's Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor, died due to shortage of oxygen.

On April 24, 20 Covid patients had died at Jaipur Golden Hospital as the frantic hunt for oxygen continued while COVID-19 cases surged in the national capital.

