14 Die In A Month In Delhi Home For Mentally Challenged, AAP's Atishi Orders Probe

A staggering 28 inmates have died at a shelter home in Delhi since the beginning of this year, with 14 deaths - including that of a child - taking place in July alone, prompting the state government to order a probe. The opposition BJP has said it will bring up the issue in the Lok Sabha, while the AAP has accused the party of following a "dual model" of politics.

The deaths took place at Asha Kiran, a Delhi-government-run facility for the mentally challenged in Rohini. January saw the death of three inmates, followed by two in February, another three in March, two in April, one in May, three in June and 14, including women and a minor, in July, adding up to 28. The figure for the period between January and July last year was 12.

Delhi minister Atishi on Friday directed the revenue department to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the deaths and submit a report within 48 hours. Asha Kiran comes under the Social Welfare Department, which has been without a minister following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, who quit the AAP in April and joined the BJP last month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Tihar jail in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, is yet to assign the portfolio to another person.

Lieutenant General VK Saxena has also ordered an inquiry into the deaths.

Ms Atishi said, "We will have to medically correlate the figures with existing data on deaths and life expectancy of people with severe intellectual disabilities. A magisterial inquiry is impartial, has no one from the department concerned, and is also recognised by a court of law. It will reveal whether there are any administrative lapses, official lapses or any other shortcomings."

In a note, she directed the additional chief secretary (revenue) to initiate a magisterial inquiry. "Recommend action to be taken against those whose negligence has caused these deaths. Recommend suggestive measures to be taken to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in future," the note said.

Political Slugfest

The BJP said Yogendra Chandoliya, its MP from northwest Delhi, will raise the issue in Lok Sabha. All India BJP Mahila Morcha Vice-President Rekha Gupta, BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta and the party's North West District President Satyanarain Gautam tried to enter Asha Kiran but claimed that the gates were not opened for them.

"There is a complete mess here. The staff are not getting their wages and the children kept here are not being properly looked after. Many are suffering from malnutrition... The reason behind these deaths is negligence of the government. They are trying to suppress the incident and are refusing to answer," Mr Gupta alleged.

BJP Mahila Morcha's Rekha Gupta claimed the deaths took place due to administrative negligence and lapses.

"We tried to talk to the management of Asha Kiran about the deaths but even the gate of the shelter home was not opened. The BJP leaders are here and will not return without proper explanation of the deaths," she said.

At a press conference on Friday, Ms Atishi said, "Until the post-mortem report comes in, we should not believe in rumours. Many of these patients suffered from multiple comorbidities and some of the people who died in July were in hospital since June."

Attacking the BJP for the visit, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai said, "BJP is reaching Asha Kiran to protest. They did not protest over the deaths of a mother and son who drowned in a waterlogged drain, since that matter comes under the Delhi Development Authority. They ran away from there. I want to say that this dual model of politics has to stop," Ms Rai said.

"The concerned minister is monitoring it. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared. Whatever power we have, we will take action. We are standing with the people of Delhi, whether the issue is related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," he added.

Mr Rai was referring to the deaths of 22-year-old Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh, who fell into a waterlogged drain and drowned in east Delhi's Ghazipur area during the heavy rain on Wednesday.

The AAP is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi while the DDA comes under the Centre, where the BJP leads a coalition government.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, who also went to Asha Kiran, said the centre was overcrowded and lacked facilities.

"Most of the deaths have been because of diarrhoea. Prima facie, it appears the water is contaminated. I checked the kitchen, where there are no water filters. Overcrowding is also a reason. In this heat, 495 people have been crammed into a place meant for 250. Toilets have not been working for two months and they have a capacity of only 100,” she said Who is responsible for these deaths @AtishiAAP?" she added.

(With inputs from PTI)