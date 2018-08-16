Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death: Delhi Schools Closed Tomorrow, Says Minister

Delhi government offices, schools and institutions will remain closed tomorrow for Vajpayee's death

Delhi government offices, schools and institutions will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died today at the age of 93.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.

"All Delhi govt offices, schools and other institutions shall remain closed tomorrow, as mark of respect for our dear departed Sh Atal ji," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

Both Mr Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the AIIMS earlier in the day today to enquire about the health of BJP patriarch.

"Am deeply saddened. A great loss for India," Mr Kejriwal said after the announcement of Vajpayee's death.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, earlier said he has requested party volunteers and well-wishers to avoid Mr Kejriwal's birthday celebrations today and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.