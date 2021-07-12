Delhi Runs Out Of Covishield, Many Vaccine Centres To Be Shut Tomorrow

Delhi has, time and again, raised the issue of shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses. (File)

Several government-run vaccination centres in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday because the city has exhausted its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine stock, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Only 36,310 vaccine doses could be administered in Delhi till 10 pm on Monday as opposed to around 1.5 lakh of daily vaccine doses being administered on an average earlier.

"Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days. Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" Mr Sisodia wrote on Twitter, while sharing a report on the shortage of vaccines.

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है... केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं.



केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है...इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

Delhi has repeatedly raised the issue of shortage of vaccine doses with several different centres remaining shut for days on end since the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 under which the centre is providing vaccines free-of-cost to all states.

There has also been a decline in average daily inoculation against coronavirus since June 21 across the country, government data showed today.

Some states such as Maharashtra have also raised the issue of vaccine shortage.

According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27 in India, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4. In the week from July 5 to July 11, the daily average vaccine doses number further dipped to 34.32 lakh doses.

However, the Health Ministry said over 1.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in India till now has reached 37.73 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The centre plans to inoculate the entire adult population in India by the end of December this year.

The national capital today recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

India's top doctors' body, the Indian Medical Association, today appealed to the centre and state governments to not let the guard down on the Covid front warning that a third wave was just around the corner. It said going by the experience of the past year-and-a-half, the impact of the third wave can be mitigated by ensuring universal vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.