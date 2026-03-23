Delhi Roads Get QR Codes For Real-Time Road Project Data, Public Feedback

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has launched a new initiative to enhance transparency and citizen engagement by installing QR/Bar Code display boards on roads undergoing strengthening and re-carpeting.

According to the directive, display boards will be placed at prominent public locations such as bus shelters, major intersections, and high-footfall areas within seven days of the completion of road work. These QR codes will allow citizens to instantly access key project details, including road length, the date of last repair, contractor information, the sanctioned cost, and the defect liability period.

In a step towards public participation, the system also includes a built-in feedback mechanism. Citizens can share their complaints, suggestions, and experiences regarding the quality of work directly through the platform.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the initiative aims to make governance more responsive. He said that transparency is not only about sharing information but also about actively listening to citizens.

The department has also issued strict guidelines to ensure uniformity in design, visibility, and maintenance of the boards. Authorities have been directed to keep the QR codes functional and update information after any new work.

With a structured compliance system in place, including mandatory completion reports within 10 days, the initiative marks a shift towards two-way communication.