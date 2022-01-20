In First Sentencing Over Delhi Riots, Convict Dinesh Yadav Gets 5 Years

Over 50 people died and around 200 were injured in the 2020 communal clashes in northeast Delhi (File)

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Dinesh Yadav - the first person convicted in connection with the violent riots that swept parts of the national capital in February 2020 - to five years in jail.

Dinesh Yadav had been convicted last month for being a member of an unlawful assembly and rioting, and taking part in robbing and burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman.

The maximum sentence for his crimes is 10 years in jail.

The prosecution had argued that Yadav was an "active member of the riotous mob", and played his role in vandalising and burning down the woman's home.

The elderly woman, identified as Manori, had said a mob of around 150 to 200 rioters attacked her house on February 25, when her family was away, and looted several valuables.

Yesterday, in another case related to the riots, the Delhi High Court granted bail to six people accused of vandalising and setting fire to a shop in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area.

The fire, police said, led to the death of 22-year-old Dilbar Negi, a store employee, whose mutilated body was recovered from the shop premises two days later.

The police said the accused allegedly also ransacked and torched several other shops in the area

Communal clashes broke out in the northeastern parts of Delhi in February 2020 after tension between supporters of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those protesting against it.

Over 50 people died and around 200 were injured in the violence that followed.