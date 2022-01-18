6 Accused Get Bail In Murder Case Related To North East Delhi Riots

Delhi High Court passed the order while allowing the bail pleas of the accused

The Delhi High Court today granted bail to six people accused in a murder case relating to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order while allowing the bail pleas of Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Shoaib, Rashid, and Parvez.

According to the prosecution, a group of people vandalised and set fire to a sweet shop in North East Delhi's Gokulpuri area leading to the death of 22-year-old Dilbar Negi. Negi, who used to work in the sweet shop, died of burn injuries.

According to the police, the rioting incident had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020, in which the accused persons allegedly threw stones, ransacked, and torched several shops in the area. Two days later, the mutilated dead body of Negi was found from the shop.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Gokulpuri Police Station.

During the earlier hearings on the bail pleas, the prosecution had opposed the petitions saying that while the riots started in the morning and continued till late in the night, it cannot be said that the accused were part of the riotous mob in the afternoon and not during the night.

Communal clashes had broken out in North East Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 dead and around 700 injured.