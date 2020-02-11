Kamal Haasan Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Election Win

Delhi Election 2020: Kamal Haasan said that Tamil Nadu will "follow suit next year," apparently hinting at the assembly polls due in the state in 2021.

Kamal Haasan Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Election Win

Kamal Haasan said that the people of Delhi have embraced "progressive politics" (File)

Chennai:

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying the voters have chosen "progressive politics."

The actor expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu will "follow suit next year," apparently hinting at the assembly polls due in the state in 2021.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning Delhi again. The righteous people of Delhi have embraced progressive politics and have shown the way by voting AAP to victory," the actor-politician said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu "will follow suit next year," he said, adding, "Lets march towards honesty and growth. #ReImagineThamizhNadu."

Mr Kejriwal and Mr Haasan are said to share close ties and the AAP supremo was present at the launch of the MNM in Madurai in 2018. The two leaders have also had a couple of meetings in the past in Delhi and Chennai.

Comments
Delhi Election 2020Kamal HaasanArvind Kejriwal

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Delhi Election 2020: Follow NDTV for election results and live analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News