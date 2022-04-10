Delhi Reports 141 New Covid Cases, 1 Death; Positivity At 1.29%

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days. (File)

Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,243 and the death count to 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent. On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had died due to the disease.

A total of 10,939 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As many as 450 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 49 (0.5 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

