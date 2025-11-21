Terror Doctor's 'Bomb Making Machine' Found In Cab Driver's Faridabad House

The co-accused in the Delhi blast case, Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, used a flour mill to prepare chemicals for explosives, sources told NDTV on Friday.

NDTV also accessed the pictures of the flour mill and electrical machinery, which were recovered from the house of a taxi driver in Haryana's Faridabad.

Ganaie, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who has been arrested for playing a key role in the deadly blast near Red Fort last Monday, used the flour mill in his rented room in Faridabad, from where the police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and other explosives on November 9.

He used to grind urea in the flour mill to make it fine and then refine it with an electrical machine and prepare chemicals.

During the interrogation, Ganaie, a doctor at the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, which is now central to the Delhi car blast case, said that he had been using the flour mill to separate ammonium nitrate from urea for a long time and to refine the explosives.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the blast that left 15 people dead, has detained the taxi driver for questioning.

The driver told the NIA that he met Ganaie when he had taken his son for treatment to the Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital about four years ago, sources said.