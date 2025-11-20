Delhi Bomber Used To Ask Patients About Namaz Habits, Hijab In Hospital

The manner in which Umar Un Nabi, the doctor who carried out a suicide car bomb attack in Delhi, spoke to women patients while working at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag indicated he held extreme views, sources said. This has given investigators a good picture of the thinking of the doctor, who went on to become a suicide bomber and killed 13.

People at the GMC Anantnag who had seen Nabi work said he would often identify women patients who he saw as "problematic" and would confront them over not wearing the hijab.

"We have heard him speaking to women patients and asking 'why are you not wearing the hijab? Why is your head not covered properly'," a source said.

Nabi would also ask a follow-up question: "How many times do you offer namaz?"

He would see any deviation from what he considered correct as a possible hostile, sources said.

Others at the hospital recalled knowing Nabi as someone who had a rigid approach to matters of faith. Some people told investigators that Nabi was a highly radicalised person who wanted to promote Islamic dominance over other faiths at any cost.

He even called for segregation of male and female students in class.

A few patients had raised concerns over his questions that they found intrusive. Eventually, patients filed a complaint with the GMC Anantnag, after which the management fired him from the job.

From there, he landed in Faridabad's Al-Falah University as an assistant professor - only to become a suicide bomber.

A week after the suicide bomb attack on November 10, a video by Nabi surfaced in which he ran terror propaganda. The clip was saved in a phone that Nabi had given to his brother at their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama earlier this month.

He had given the phone to his brother before he took the one-way ride to Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

The video recorded by the suicide bomber has been taken down from all platforms under Meta, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg. Meta said the video goes against the terms and rules of Meta's platforms.

Faridabad's Al Falah University, where all the white collar terror suspects worked, is under investigation on many fronts from financial to administrative.