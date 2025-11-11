"Those Responsible Won't Be Spared": Rajnath Singh's Warning After Delhi Blast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that they won't "spare" the people responsible for the blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, in which nine people were killed and about 20 others were injured on Monday evening.

"I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he said while speaking at an event in Delhi on Tuesday.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the "tragic" accident.

"I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief," Singh said.

A powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station at 6:52 pm, killing at least nine people and leaving many vehicles damaged.

Umar Mohammad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, owned the car, a white Hyundai i20, and is believed to have been driving the car when the blast was triggered, sources said.

Umar, who is a doctor by profession, has also been a member of a radical doctors' group that coordinated on Telegram and has links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, sources said.

A man named Tariq from Pulwama is said to have given the car to Umar, sources said. Tariq is now also under police custody.

Hours before the blast in Delhi, the police said they had arrested eight people, including three doctors, and recovered 2,900 kg of explosives, which were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module.

The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad included ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and some arms and ammunition were found.

"Operation Sindoor Is On": Government Sources

Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, is currently "on", the government sources said.

"Any act of terror would be considered an act of war against India. Operation Sindoor is on," they said.

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor after finding cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were shot dead.

The security forces struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which was intercepted by India. In retaliation, India struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on May 10.