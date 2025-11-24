"Cowardly, Barbaric, Senseless": J&K Medical Bodies Condemn Delhi Terror Attack

In an unprecedented collective response, seven major medical bodies and student associations from Jammu & Kashmir have issued powerful condemnations of the November 10 Delhi blast, describing it as a "cowardly", "barbaric", and "senseless" act of terror that violates every principle of humanity and medical ethics.

The Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ), in its official press release, expressed "profound shock over the alleged involvement of individuals from the medical profession in the act," calling it "a betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath and a stain on the noble medical profession."

The statement, signed by President Dr Balvinder Singh, stressed: "The medical profession is built on the pillars of saving lives and serving humanity. Any individual who engages in acts of violence and terror, forfeits their right to be called a healer."

The DAJ urged agencies to carry out a "thorough and swift probe" and demanded the "strictest possible punishment" if allegations are proven.

The Jammu & Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA) also issued a strong reaction, noting that reports of suspected medical involvement were "deeply disturbing" and "a fundamental violation of the Hippocratic Oath".

The association stated that those trained to preserve life "cannot be involved in its destruction without forfeiting their moral standing." JKMSA affirmed confidence in India's justice system and urged society to stay vigilant against anti-national elements.

These condemnations come in addition to earlier statements from four major medical bodies: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Society of Consultant Doctors J&K, Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of GMC/GDC Srinagar, and the J&K Students Association (JKSA). These groups have uniformly denounced the blast that killed and injured innocent civilians, while also voicing deep concern over allegations linking some medical professionals to the attack.

The DAK called the blast "inhuman" and urged authorities to hold the guilty accountable under the law, while reaffirming that doctors would continue to uphold values of humanity and service. The Society of Consultant Doctors J&K said such involvement, if proven, would be "a grave betrayal of the ethics of healing," stressing unity against extremism. The MFA termed the violence "agonisingly painful" and "unacceptable in any civilised society," reaffirming its "unwavering commitment to saving lives."

The J&K Students Association, representing medical, paramedical, nursing, and pharmacy wings, described the blast as "barbaric and cowardly," urging a "transparent, thorough, and time-bound investigation." The association further condemned profiling of Kashmiri students, asserting, "Every Kashmiri is an Indian, unconditionally... Terror has no religion, no region, and no identity."

Collectively, the seven bodies emphasised that no act of terror – and no alleged misuse of the medical profession – can weaken their resolve to "heal, protect, and serve society and the nation."

15 people were killed and many others injured when a Hyundai i20 car driven by a suicide bomber, Umar un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, exploded near the Red Fort.