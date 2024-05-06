Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 40.7 Degrees Celsius: Weather Office

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. (Representational)

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 40.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 23 and 59 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday, with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph expected toward the night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 42 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

